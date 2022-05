LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Town of Longmeadow residents who are not registered to vote have until Wednesday, May 25, to register in order to vote at the Annual Town Election on June 14, 2022.

Registering now will also make residents eligible for the state’s primaries on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Information on how to register or view your registration status, go to the Town of Longmeadow website.