LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Anti Racism Coalition resumed its weekly Friday standouts.

In addition to calling attention to supporting Black lives Matter and anti-Asian hate crimes, they are now showing support for Ukraine. 22news spoke with a member of LARC about why it’s important for them to resume their weekly standouts.

Stefano Platzer of the Longmeadow Anti Racism Coalition said, “First-year black racism we were against, the second year was about Asian hate and now the third year we want to support Ukraine. We don’t like the bombings that are going on, the killings going on, the women and children that are suffering. We want peace in this world especially hear in Western Mass.”

LARC has formed two years ago in support of racial equality. In addition to the weekly standouts, the group is also working to create children’s programming on inclusion and diversity. They extend their invitation to anyone to participate in the Stand Outs.