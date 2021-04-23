Longmeadow Anti-Racism Coalition to hold standouts every week

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Anti-Racism Coalition’s first “Stand-out” of 2021 is scheduled for Friday night.

The coalition will stand against racism of all kinds every Friday for the rest of the year. They started these demonstrations last year and held them every week. Friday’s will be the first of 2021. They’ll gather at the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate but face masks and social distancing are required. The coalition says they are standing out every Friday to remind themselves and the community to live up to the values of our country’s founding.

