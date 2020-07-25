Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition continues weekly BLM standout

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition sponsored its weekly standout in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Friday.

The standout is following a decision recently made by the town of Longmeadow Select Board to declare racism a public health crisis. Demonstrators told 22News that it’s a great step in the right direction but they know it will be long a term effort to make a lasting change.





“There has to be something recognized, something has to be done and if that’s the way to do it then I support that decision, I think some of it is being uncomfortable but it’s also for people mental health it is important for people to be welcomed,” said Stephan Platzer of Longmeadow.

The coalition is continuing to work with Longmeadow and its school system to fight racial bullying, train teachers and administrators, and hire more people of color in Longmeadow schools.