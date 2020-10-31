Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition hosts standout

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Continued efforts from the Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the death of George Floyd, the coalition has hosted this public standout every Friday advocating for social justice. The standouts are open to the public and have gained more of a following since it began in May.

Organizer Erin Reed told us that it’s more important now than ever before to exercise our freedom of speech.

Reed told 22News, “Our nation has a long history of injustice so we need to fix it. This is 2020, we have got to get beyond this and treat people with respect and fairness.”

