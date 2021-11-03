Longmeadow blanket and towel drive for veterans

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An event to collect new blankets and towels for veterans will take place on Saturday.

This event will be hosted by the Longmeadow Chapter of UNICO National and Storrs Library and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at Storrs Library on 693 Longmeadow Street. The organizations encourages community members to stop by, donate and participate in raffles to benefit the Longmeadow Department of Veterans Services.



Those interested can also join the Longmeadow Dads and More Than Moms group on the front lawn of the library to help make cards to send to local veterans.

The Longmeadow Chapter of UNICO “raises funds to benefit programs for education, mental health, Italian culture and other services in Longmeadow and surrounding communities.”