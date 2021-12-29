Longmeadow Board of Health issues indoor mask mandate

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An indoor mask mandate for all public indoor spaces has been approved by the Board of Health and goes into effect this Friday.

The mask mandate includes all government buildings, restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venue, gyms, fitness clubs, salons, and places of worship. The mask mandate does not effect Longmeadow schools. Schools should follow their own guidelines in place by the town and DESE.

The Board of Health specified where masks must be worn in town:

Employees of public indoor spaces in the Town of Longmeadow must wear masks or other face coverings at all times while on the premises of the facility.

Customers and visitors of public indoor spaces in the Town of Longmeadow must wear masks or other face coverings at all times while on the premises of the facilities.

The Board of Health will continue to monitor local cases as well as the vaccination status of residents. The mandate will be in effect until health officials vote to end it.

Several cities and towns have now implemented a mask mandate due to the increase of COVID-19 cases recently, including Springfield, South Hadley, Montague, Holyoke, Chicopee and others.