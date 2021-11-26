Longmeadow business owner organizes GoFundMe for businesses impacted by plaza fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant owner organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the six businesses that were in that complex. The complex was destroyed in the fire Tuesday morning.

Center Square Grill Owner and Longmeadow resident Bill Collins donated the first $1,000 to the GoFundMe campaign, that went live this morning. He felt compelled to do his part to support the business owners and employees in their time of need.

“Any time a local business is impacted, I feel all these locally owned businesses kinda feel their pain. For me, I would hope that if this happened to me I would hope others step up and help me and my employees as well,” said Collins.

Collins said the goal of the campaign is $75,000 dollars, people have donated over $7,000 dollars to the cause so far.