Longmeadow business recognized for creating enterprise that gives back to community

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business has been named the Microenterprise Business of the Year for Massachusetts.

Jeff’s Granola of Longmeadow earned the recognition for creating a social enterprise that gives back to the community. Owner Jeff Greim started the company as a hobby after retiring from a career in high education and nonprofit careers.

Since 2012, Greim has sold locally produced granola to public school districts for use in federally funded breakfast and lunch programs for students. Greim told 22News that his company’s profits not only help charities, but the charity of choice is left to the customer to decide.

“But the other thing that really catches the eye of my customers and my partners is that we give all of our profits away to a charity that are chosen by our customers,” said Greim.

He’ll be honored virtually at the annual SBA Massachusetts Small Business Week Awards event this Wednesday.