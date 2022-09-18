LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Town Green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.

With the goal of educating, entertaining in ways that foster pride, equality, inclusivity and respect for the LGBTQIA+ communities here in western Massachusetts, Longmeadow’s Pride Alliance attracted an estimated 400 town residents to the historic town green. That success is no accident says one Alliance leader.

Nate Munich, Co-Chair of the festival told 22News, “We as a team have worked very hard over the past year with a relatively small group of dedicated individuals, and just goes to show what you can do.”

“I’m so happy to be here for the festival for the community,” said Elizabeth Morgan, co-chair of the event. “We’re so excited, people are coming from Longmeadow as well as surrounding communities. We have so many great vendors and sponsors. It’s fabulous to see so many people having a good time.”

And many Longmeadow families came to the celebration to show their support for what the Pride Alliance is hoping to accomplish in the way of fostering pride, equality, inclusivity, and respect.

“I’m very impressed, I’d come back here,” said Longmeadow resident Ramsey Crowe. “It’s amazing at a festival like this.”

As in so many other cities and towns here in the Pioneer Valley in recent years, the pride community came together with support from its neighbors.