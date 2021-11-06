Longmeadow chapter of UNICO holds blanket drive for local veterans

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American community service organization, was well on its way to filling a pickup truck with donated blankets and towels for veterans in need Saturday.

Ironically, it’s the same day the UNICO’s national leadership is holding its regional convention in Springfield, an event these Longmeadow UNICO members would have to miss.

“We didn’t want to give it up and were notified they [UNICO national leadership] were coming to Springfield,” said Dennis Scibelli, President of the Longmeadow UNICO. “… We’re going to do this event and it’s important to do it for veterans.”

Everything UNICO collected with the help of the Storrs Library has been turned over to the Longmeadow Department of Veteran Services.