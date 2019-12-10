Longmeadow, Chicopee merge emergency dispatch services

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, the Town of Longmeadow and the City of Chicopee will launch a Regional Emergency Communications Center.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, RECC, also known as WESTCOMM, will handle dispatching of public safety calls for Longmeadow and Chicopee police, fire and ambulance.

When a 911 call is placed to the RECC, the dispatcher will ask the caller to identify the community they are located and send out the appropriate service needed. Police said the State 911 Department is providing financial subsidies that allow each community cost savings for residents.

Services including firearm licensing, accident requests, or general information will still be available to Longmeadow residents as the town goes through these changes.