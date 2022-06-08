LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The First Church of Christ in Longmeadow hosted a discussion on anti-Semitism and racial injustice within the United States.

This congregation wanted to start a dialogue and discuss the issues that impact members of their community, as we have seen a rise in anti-semitic attacks over the years.

The discussion was hosted by Springfield College Dean and Professor of American Literature and Jewish Studies, Dr. Rachel Rubenstein. Rubenstein dove into the history of antisemitism within the U.S, along with contemporary examples.

“Dialogue creates community dialogue means we’re educating ourselves which then, in turn, raises our consciousness and gives us courage. To then speak up and advocate for equity justice and accept our differences,” said Ute Schniet, Ordained minister of the First Church of Christ.

This discussion is part of the congregation’s series to converse about the history of racial injustice within the town of Longmeadow.