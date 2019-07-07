Longmeadow cleaning up after storm damage

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow sent crews to clear and remove debris from areas that were impacted by yesterday’s storm.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, resident’s are instructed to not bring debris to the town’s recycling center due to limited capacity.

Police say the town has designated the Wolf Swamp Field parking lot as a drop-off site for storm debris.

If there is debris that is causing a safety hazard, please contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.

Police say residents should use caution during cleanup and not touch or remove any wires.

Map of the affected area (Longmeadow Police Department)