Longmeadow cleaning up after storm damage

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Reportit)

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow sent crews to clear and remove debris from areas that were impacted by yesterday’s storm.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, resident’s are instructed to not bring debris to the town’s recycling center due to limited capacity.

Police say the town has designated the Wolf Swamp Field parking lot as a drop-off site for storm debris.

If there is debris that is causing a safety hazard, please contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.

Police say residents should use caution during cleanup and not touch or remove any wires.

Map of the affected area (Longmeadow Police Department)

As a result of the severe weather yesterday, the Town departments are working on a debris management plan for the…

Posted by Longmeadow Police Department on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks