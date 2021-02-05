Longmeadow Coalition for Racial Justice discuss racial attack during Zoom meeting

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hate speech doesn’t just happen in some other remote part of the country, it happens here in western Massachusetts as well.

On Friday night, the Longmeadow Coalition for Racial Justice Task Force released a statement after their public Zoom meeting was disrupted by attendees shouting racial and anti-Semitic slurs, as well as writing them on their Zoom screen.

The attack left board members visibly shaken.

BOARD MEMBER 1: “Let’s try to…”

BOARD MEMBER 2: “Before we do that, is everybody okay to move forward? Or is there anybody that needs a moment?”

BOARD MEMBER 2: “Let’s move on. It’s upsetting.”

In their statement, the task force said in part, “These events demonstrate both that racism and antisemitism are as real and as present today in our community as it has been for hundreds of years, and that the Longmeadow Select Board’s action to declare racism a public health crisis last summer was urgently necessary.”

Police were notified and an investigation is underway.

Full statement of the Longmeadow Coalition for Racial Justice: