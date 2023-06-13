LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police continue to investigate an incident at Bliss Park in Longmeadow where muriatic acid was poured onto slides at the playground.

Police are asking for the public’s help, noting that whoever did this will likely have acid burns on their skin or clothing from the contact with the chemical. Longmeadow residents are uneasy following Sunday’s discovery of muriatic acid on slides at the Bliss Park playground.

“Something like that happening in a small community that you feel pretty safe in most of the time, is terrible,” said Bryant Miller of Longmeadow.

The incident led to burn injuries among two children. Now, local and state police and other agencies are working to figure out who did it.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told 22News, “The Longmeadow Police Department is committed to bringing those responsible to justice. It was an isolated incident just at Bliss Park, we have checked our other parks and found those to be fine.”

At this time, Bliss Park is open to the public but the playground is completely closed off to allow for a crew to come in and conduct a deep clean. In the meantime, the Mass State Police crime lab is waiting for forensic analysis and finger printing results on evidence sent to the crime lab.

When 22News asked about potential charges the suspects of this crime could face, Captain Mazzaferro said they couldn’t speculate at this point in the investigation. Police are, however, reiterating calls for public assistance.

“If they’ve seen anything, if they saw people with burnt clothes or burnt skin, if you have camera footage. Anything they have,” said Captain Mazzaferro.

Police have additionally upped the patrolling in the area surrounding Bliss Park. If you have any information, the anonymous tip line to call is 413-565-4199.