Longmeadow community continues support of Black Lives Matter movement

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Black Lives Matter standout continued Friday in Longmeadow where locals came out to show solidarity with the movement.

The Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition has been sponsoring the weekly stand out on the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road.

Demonstrators held signs reading Black Lives Matter as drivers passed by honking their horns in support. One supporter told 22News it was her third time attending the event and she hopes the movement keeps going strong.

“I think we need to prove that we are going to have accountable relationships with our brothers and sisters of color and that we are in this for the long haul with them,” Denise Benoit said.

The Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition is working with the town to develop anti-racist programming for children, including celebrating diversity with cultural events.