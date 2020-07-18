Longmeadow community continuing weekly standout in support of Black Lives Matter

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents are continuing a Black Lives Matter standout to show solidarity with the movement.

The weekly event was hosted by the Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition and has been held every Friday night during the summer. Demonstrators brought Black Lives Matter signs on the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road.

Many cars passed by in the area Friday where many were honking their horns in support of the coalition. 22News spoke with one supporter who told us she has attended several of the events.

“Showing up week after week, time after time showing that commitment shows that I care to do more of something that is part of a movement rather than just a moment,” Jackie Neiman said.

The Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition is working with the town to develop anti-racist programming for children, including celebrating diversity with cultural events.