Longmeadow declares state of emergency to help with storm cleanup efforts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents are trying to pick up the pieces after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the town Tuesday.

Downed wires still lay on the ground throughout the town as well as massive trees and debris. The clean up will take some time to get Longmeadow back to normal and that’s going to require funds.

22News spoke with Town Manager Lynn Simmons about declaring a state of emergency in Longmeadow and how it allows the potential for funding from state or federal government.

“The state of emergency is done to help the town with financial ability to spend money to respond to cleaning up the storm and pay the overtime to staff to be here to help with that clean up and first responder duties,” Simmons explained.

In order to help residents get rid of all the debris, Longmeadow has extended the hours of yard waste drop off at the recycling center.

Debris can now be dropped off Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Simmons also told 22News, the town will evaluate if there are enough resources and capabilities to begin curbside pick up of debris for residents some time next week.

Power is expected to be restored for all residents before Monday morning.