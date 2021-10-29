Longmeadow demonstrators hold final Black Lives Matter standout in 2021

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents came together for their weekly standout in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was the last one for the season. Demonstrators have participated every week since the summer of 2020, saying they feel it’s really making a difference.

Ken Klpofer a resident from Longmeadow told 22News, “For me, one of the things that’s most reassuring is when you see somebody with a radiant smile and they give you a thumbs up because they know that somebody is trying to do something positive.”

Organizers say the standouts will pick back up next April in the same spot, on the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road.