LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow held an open house for its long-awaited, new $12.7-million DPW facility.

It’s located on 12 acres along Dwight Street. Construction began in 2018.

Completion of this project took a bit longer than expected because asbestos was found in the sub-base of a parking lot, that was originally on the property.

The new facility replaces the old property that was built in the 1930’s.