Longmeadow family reunites with child from NYC through Fresh Air Fund program

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional reunion Tuesday afternoon between a child from New York City and the Longmeadow family, who’ll provide her with a week-long vacation this summer.

Nuala Sullivan-Wall of Longmeadow is a Fresh Air Fund parent. For the past five years, she’s provided a summertime home away from home for 11-year-old Siriah Banks who lives in Bronx, New York.

It was a deeply felt reunion for the Wall family and the child whose grown to mean so much to them.

“They’re like family to me,” said Siriah. “I’m very happy, I waited a whole year to come back.”

“It was sad to see her go last summer and so wonderful to see her come. It means so much to my family being able to provide this experience for my family and for Siriah,” said Nuala.

The Wall family hopes to fill every minute of Siriah’s week-long visit with memorable experiences.

Camdynn Sullivan-Wall told 22News, “We’re going to go to the beach and we’re going swimming… a lot! And if one of the days it’s raining, we’re going to go to the movies.”

Also, on board, the bus that brought Siriah back to western Massachusetts, were 17 other New York City children soon to be united with host families in Amherst and Greenfield.

There are many of these stories to tell in the more than 100 years since western Massachusetts families started participating in the Fresh Air Fund.

These families have created wonderful memories for themselves and for children from New York City.