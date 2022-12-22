LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chanukah tradition returned to the Longmeadow town green Thursday evening as many celebrate the fifth night of the holiday.

The annual “gelt drop” was held along with the Longmeadow Fire Department. It’s a Jewish tradition where gelt, usually chocolate coins wrapped in gold or silver foil, is dropped from a high place, often the top of a fire ladder. A grand menorah was also lit on the town green in front of the community house. The kid friendly event was a way to spread Chanukah cheer within the community.

Rabbi Noach Kosofsky, Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy said, “This is a great community. It’s a great event and the kids are having a lot of fun. The dreidels are dropping from the hook and ladder truck. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The fifth night of Chanukah focuses on good deeds. According to Jewish tradition those receiving gelt are supposed to donate a portion of it to charity.