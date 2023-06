LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 100th-anniversary truck event in Longmeadow has been postponed.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, the 100th-anniversary truck event that was going to take place on Saturday has been postponed. The event was going to be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Longmeadow Town Green.

The fire department hopes to reschedule the event in the fall.