Longmeadow firefighters put out fire on Prynnwood Road, assisted by four other fire departments

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow firefighters worked to put out a fire on Prynnwood Road Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and noticed the home was already heavily damaged by fire on the roof.

The Longmeadow Fire Department had to request for backup to control the fire. Firefighters from Agawam, East Longmeadow, Shaker Pines and North Thompsonville aided them.

After an hour, firefighters say they were able to control the fire.

The residents of the home were safe but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The home had suffered extensive damage according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.