Longmeadow girl starts fundraiser to benefit Boston’s Children Hospital

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local six-year-old girl’s fundraising efforts are taking off.

Longmeadow resident Claire Kantany has been finding new ways to give back and to say thank you to Boston Children’s Hospital, following her diagnosis and treatment of tracheomalacia. It’s a condition where the airway collapses when breathing.

Claire wanted to raise money through a lemonade stand but the pandemic changed her plans. She came up with a new fundraising campaign called “Bead-Yourself” featuring handcrafted bracelets.

All proceeds go to Boston Children’s Hospital. Claire told 22News, “I want to be a doctor too, they just make you feel better and they make you get strong.”

She added, “That’s why my mom and dad went there for me to feel better so that’s why I am donating money to the Boston Children’s Hospital.”

Within 24 hrs of the fundraiser’s launch, Claire raised $5,000. Her goal is to reach $10,000.

If you’d like to donate to Claire’s cause, click here.