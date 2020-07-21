Longmeadow golfer ranks second place in 3-day golf tournament

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ryan Downes of Longmeadow is currently ranked 18th nationally in the class of 2024 on Junior Golf Scoreboard.

He recently finished tied for 2nd place in the 3-day American Junior Golf Association tournament at Chicopee Country Club, which is one of the country’s top junior golf tour in the country.

He shot a 71, 75, and 65 each round throughout the weekend, and to add to his already impressive resume, he was also one of the youngest competitors at the tournament. Downes told 22News he has been golfing competitively for about four years now and spends most of his time practicing.

“I’ll play at least 6 days a week and if I have tournaments on Mondays I’ll play seven days a week, I don’t really take that many days off,” said Downes.

Seven days a week, I guess that’s the secret to being one of the top junior golfers in the country. Downes is the son of Greathorse golf professional and former touring pro-Billy Downes.