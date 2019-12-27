Longmeadow honors fifth night of Hanukkah

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night marks the fifth night of Hanukkah.

To celebrate the holiday, the menorah on the Longmeadow Town Green was lit to honor the 5th night of the Jewish holiday.

There are six flames lit on the fifth night of Hanukkah, because the main torch is used to light the others.

Lighting the menorah in public is important, because of the history of the original Hanukkah miracle.

Longmeadow Town Manager, Lynn Simmons told 22News, “It’s important to take part in these events that draw a lot of people and have very important significance to the Jewish faith.”

“The commandment is to publicize the miracle,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky. “That’s why we have menorah lightnings in public, outdoors so many people can see and enjoy and the message of the holiday of Hanukkah.”

Hanukkah ends this Monday, December 30.