Longmeadow house fire closed Converse Street

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow was closed early Thursday morning, while firefighters worked to put out a house fire.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, the fire started in the basement of the home, located on the 500 block of Converse Street, at around 1:30 A.M.

East Longmeadow firefighters were called-in to help, and the Shaker Pines Fire Department in Enfield, Connecticut covered the Longmeadow fire station while firefighters were out.

No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters were able to contain to the basement, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Converse Street was closed between Porter Lake Drive and Dickinson Street while the firefighting effort was going on.