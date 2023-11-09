LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that severely damaged a house in Longmeadow Wednesday night reignited Thursday morning.

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn told 22News the fire at the home on Bliss Road was reported at around 10:45 Wednesday night. Both people inside the home were able to make it out safely, but the house was a total loss, the chief said.

The fire reignited Thursday morning, and East Longmeadow firefighters were called in to assist Longmeadow firefighters, pouring more water onto the roof of the house using a ladder truck.

Bliss Road had been closed from Laurel Street to Oakwood Drive/Woolworth Street, but has since re-opened.