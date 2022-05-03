LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some new hardware is heading to the town of Longmeadow!

The town of Longmeadow introduced a new electronic voting system on Tuesday. Electronic voting uses a hand-held electronic device that records voting in a large capacity. On Tuesday, the community was invited to the Adult Center in town for a demonstration of the new system.

“With Electronic voting, it’s 15 seconds when the votings open and all you have to do is click and it doesn’t take 15 seconds to click yes or no,” said Jose Rodriguez, Chair of Longmeadow Rules Committee.

Longmeadow plans to implement the new system at a town meeting next week, Rodriguez added that the system will provide guaranteed security, accuracy, and quick voting.