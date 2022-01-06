Longmeadow K-9 Kai back to work after recovering from surgery

Hampden County

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department announced Thursday, K-9 Kai has made a full recovery surgery after veterinarians found a tear in his pylorus.

Longmeadow police say K-9 Kai became very sick on November 1st and was taken to an emergency vet. He received x-rays and an ultrasound to determine the cause of his illness. Fluid was found in his abdomen and Kai had exploratory surgery at the Veterinary Specialist of Connecticut.

Doctors were able to discover that Kai had a tear in his pylorus, causing him to have a septic abdomen. Since the surgery, Kai has been home recovering and is now back to work.

“K-9 Kai would like to thank everyone for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. He is extremely grateful for all the get well cards he received and truly feels loved by the community!”

Longmeadow Police Department

