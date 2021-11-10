Longmeadow K-9 Kai recovering after surgery

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department announced Wednesday that K-9 Kai is recovering from surgery after veterinarians found a tear in his pylorus.

Longmeadow police say K-9 Kai became very sick on November 1st and was taken to an emergency vet. He received x-rays and an ultrasound to determine the cause of his illness. Fluid was found in his abdomen and Kai has to have exploratory surgery at the Veterinary Specialist of Connecticut.

Doctors were able to discover that Kai had a tear in his pylorus, causing him to have a septic abdomen. Since the surgery, Kai has been home recovering and is doing much better.

Officers said K-9 Kai really loves cards, so the department is accepting Get Well cards for him, especially hand made cards. You can drop off a card at the department’s lobby in a basket named “Kards for Kai,” or you can mail them to the station.

Get well soon K-9 Kai!