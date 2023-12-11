LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On the 5th night of Hanukkah, the local Jewish community gathered to celebrate the festival of lights in one Hamden County town.

A grand menorah was lit on the Longmeadow Town Green Monday evening. The popular ‘Gelt Drop’ also returned as a special treat for children in attendance, with the assistance of the Longmeadow Fire Department.

22News spoke with leaders of the Jewish faith who told us, they are also keeping those impacted by the war in Israel close to their hearts. “We appreciate the solidarity of the many people in our community with the Jewish people while there is a war raging in Israel,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky. “We hope all the hostages can come home safely, and that should be its own miracle of Hanukkah.”

More Hanukkah events will be taking place this week. Tuesday evening there will be a ‘car Menorah parade’ at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.