LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow is closed Friday, following the discovery of a threat Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Martin O’Shea, at around 2:45 P.M. Thursday, a student reported seeing a message on a restroom wall threatening future school violence.

Longmeadow police are now investigating to determine who made the threat. Police and school personnel say they are taking this matter very seriously.

In a follow-up statement sent before 9:00 Thursday night, O’Shea wrote: “To be clear, while we have no reason to believe a genuine threat exists, we do not yet have the confidence to confirm that the school violence threat made at Glenbrook is a criminal hoax.”

The superintendent added: “student and staff safety and a sense of security are of primary importance.”

Longmeadow staff and families will receive an update with additional information this morning regarding this investigation.

All other Longmeadow schools will be open as normal on Friday, but with an additional police presence.