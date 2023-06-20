SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Season 14 winner of NBC’s The Voice and western Massachusetts native, Brynn Cartelli will be performing at MGM Springfield in June.

On June 23, Brynn Cartelli will be performing live on The Plaza at MGM Springfield as part of the free summer Friday concert series, according to a news release from Deb Cartelli.

Cartelli takes small moments from typical experiences and turns them into anthemic pop ballads that anyone can relate to. Cartelli continues to capture audiences with her strong vocals and her catchy soul-pop sound.

Cartelli will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free so bring all of your family and friends.