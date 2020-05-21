1  of  2
Longmeadow parents honor Class of 2020 with photo display on town common

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Vivid photographs of the Longmeadow High School Class of 2020 adorn the Longmeadow town common.

A group of parents made certain these young men and women get the credit they deserve during this difficult time.

Parent Ivy Pohl told 22News, she and the other moms and dads of the Longmeadow High School Class of 2020 placed the pictures on the town green on Wednesday and there they’ll stay through Friday.

Town by-laws restrict from them to remain any longer.

