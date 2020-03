LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing woman who was last seen in Connecticut two days ago.

The Longmeadow Police Department said 28-year-old Murina Alnasser, a former student at Bay Path University. She was last seen leaving the Motel 6 in Enfield around March 24.

Police say Alnasser is considered endangered and has turned off her cellphone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 567-3311.