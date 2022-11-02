LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a year since a fire destroyed Armata’s Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.

The Longmeadow Planning Board held a meeting at the Longmeadow High School to review the site and design plan application. Armata’s has been working with PUN Longmeadow Realty LLC to move forward with their plans to rebuild in the Longmeadow location.

A public hearing was also held to give people a chance to express their opinions about rebuilding.

Last November, six shops in the Maple Center Shopping Plaza in Longmeadow were destroyed by a fire that officials said started in a common attic space. This past September, Armata’s announced that they transitioned into the Village Mart in Hampden.