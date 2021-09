LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a drunk driver and seized a gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Longmeadow Sunday.

The Longmeadow Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop after noticing the driver’s erratic driving. This led to a brief pursuit and foot chase before the driver was taken into custody.

An inventory search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm, 39 grams of cocaine, and nearly $700 in cash. The charges the driver is facing are unknown.