Longmeadow Police arrest suspect after crashing into cruiser

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police arrested a man who led officers on a chase into Springfield Thursday night.

Longmeadow Police told 22News, officers from Enfield, Connecticut told surrounding police departments to be on the lookout for a suspect at around 9:45 Thursday night.

Gian Carlos Gonzalez of Myrtle Street in New Britain, Connecticut was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a Longmeadow Police cruiser. No one was hurt.

Gonzalez was arrested on several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Longmeadow Police said the chase concluded in Springfield.