LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was injured after two cars crashed in the Laurel Street area of Longmeadow late Friday afternoon.

Longmeadow Police told 22News officers and fire crews were called to assist with a two-car accident at the intersection of Laurel Street at Farmington Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident struck a street light pole.

Traffic in that area slowed down for some time while crews cleared the road but has since returned to normal.