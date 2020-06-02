Longmeadow Police Department appoints, welcomes new chief

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is welcoming its newest Police Chief Robert Stocks after a vote by the board of selectman Monday night.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, Chief Stocks is scheduled to be sworn in by Town Manager Lyn Simmons and Town Clerk Kathy Ingram. His wife, Colleen will have the honors of pinning him. The 23 year veteran of the police force is replacing Chief John Stankiewicz who retired in February after working 38 years.

Chief Stocks obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Springfield College and a Mater’s degree in Criminal Justice from Westfield State College. He later received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Psychology from Springfield College.

Chief Stocks became a police officer in 1997 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009 followed by a Lieutenant position in 2015. In 2018, Chief Stocks graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico and held many high command positions within the police field.