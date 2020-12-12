Longmeadow Police Department hosting Toys for Tots campaign for first time

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department has fulfilled a longstanding promise, to become an integral part of the Toys for Tots family.

The Longmeadow Police are counting on the public to bring their donated toys and games to the police headquarters on Saturday, located at 34 Williams Street.

So far, they’re off to a good start, but with a severe burden on so many families during this COVID-19 year, there are more children than ever facing Christmas without proper gifts.

Longmeadow police are excited about helping fill that need.

Sgt. Eric Wisnouskas told 22News, “This is the first year, our first annual, we’ll continue it every year after this. Today we received a very generous donation from the first response children fund.”

During those three hours on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., residents are invited to help make the Longmeadow Police Department’s first year of Toys For Tots a memorable commitment.