LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department has issued a scheme alert following a recent uptick in mail theft cases, with residents falling victim to the fraudulent practice known as “Check Washing.”

This widespread scheme involves suspects stealing checks, altering recipient names and dollar amounts using chemicals, and employing “runners” to cash the fraudulent checks.

Multiple incidents are currently under investigation, and it is suspected that checks are being pilfered from street-side blue USPS mailboxes. In response to this surge in fraudulent activity, police urge residents to take precautions such as using black gel pens when writing checks (which are harder to erase), delivering checks directly to the post office, and regularly monitoring their bank accounts.

The Longmeadow Police Department is collaborating closely with the Postal Inspector to identify those responsible for these schemes.