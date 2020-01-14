Longmeadow police looking for owners of two found dogs

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking for the owner of two found dogs that were brought to the police station Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, a passerby found the dogs and dropped them off at the police department.

The dogs have now been taken to Porter Road Pet Care in East Longmeadow.

Do you recognize these dogs? If you have any information you are asked to contact police at 413-567-3311 ext 0 or Porter Road Pet Care at 413-525-3532.