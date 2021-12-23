Longmeadow police looking for suspects in breaking and entering of vehicle

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men believed to be involved in a breaking and entering of a car.

According to Longmeadow Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. at Twin Hills Country Club. The vehicle’s doors were unlocked at the time.

If you can have any information on the incident or the identify of the suspects, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 You can also anonymously call the tip line at 413-567-9157.