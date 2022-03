LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man.

According to a social media post by Longmeadow Police Department, the man was seen walking on a resident’s property on Converse Street at around 11:02 a.m. Thursday. When he was confronted by the resident, he ran away and drove off in a Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.