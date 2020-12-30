Longmeadow Police looking for vehicle potentially involved in incident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle like the one pictured below that was potentially involved in an incident in town.

Police describe the vehicle to be possibly a newer model of a Volkswagen sedan in mustard-like yellow. The interior was described as having a brown/tan interior, with plush like seats.

Police say the vehicle may be potentially involved in an incident that occurred in town. If you have any information or know who this vehicle belongs to you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Detective Bureau at 413-567-3311 (Ext. 9138, 9143 or 9154).