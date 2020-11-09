Longmeadow Police looking to identify breaking and entering suspects

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify suspects allegedly involved in two breaking and entering incidents that happened over the weekend.

According to Longmeadow Police, the incidents happened in the Hazelwood Avenue and Oakwood Drive neighborhoods. In one of the incidents, the suspects allegedly entered the unlocked car and stole items left inside.

If you can identify the people pictured above you are asked to contact police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0. Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and send video or photos of any suspicious activity.